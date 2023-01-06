Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 45.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

