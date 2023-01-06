Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -391.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

