Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $256,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

About Canadian Pacific Railway



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

