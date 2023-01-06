Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 7,725 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

