Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.25 and its 200-day moving average is $235.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $194.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

