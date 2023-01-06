Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $441,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.