Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $486,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34,261.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,022,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,287 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

