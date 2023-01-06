Ballentine Partners LLC Has $620,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 72.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1 %

APH opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

