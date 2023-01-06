Ballentine Partners LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,692,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $120.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

