Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.68 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

