Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.