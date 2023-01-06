Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.
Insider Activity
Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %
Campbell Soup stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.38.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.
Campbell Soup Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.