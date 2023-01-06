Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.20 EPS.

Shares of STZ opened at $208.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.97. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

