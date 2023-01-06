Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.49 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.