Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,501 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

NYSE:DE opened at $414.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

