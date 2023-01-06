Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

