Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

