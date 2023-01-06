Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 89,673 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

