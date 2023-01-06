Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 37,158 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,158 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Exelon by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

