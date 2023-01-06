Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 11,889 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $84.41 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.16.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

