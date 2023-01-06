Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Redwood Trust worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

RWT stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -129.58%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

