10,708 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, COO David Cramer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $378,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078,897.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

