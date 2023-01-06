Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after purchasing an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,269,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,699,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

