Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $494,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 494,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Transocean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $240,865,000 after buying an additional 1,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Transocean by 6.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,093,000 after buying an additional 1,440,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.60 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

