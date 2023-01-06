Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 671 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $417.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.19 and its 200-day moving average is $431.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

