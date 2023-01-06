GameStop (NYSE:GME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.91

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 43574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 485.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GameStop by 295.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 256,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $684,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

