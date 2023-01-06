GameStop (NYSE:GME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.91

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 43574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.
GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 485.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GameStop by 295.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 256,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $684,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
