Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,136 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $74.47 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
