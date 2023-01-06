Truist Financial Corp Has $39.90 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.