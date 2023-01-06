Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 699,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $48,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of D opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

