Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,909 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 738,846 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

APLE stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

