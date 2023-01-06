Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AME opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.56. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.