Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 23 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,144.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,973.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,891.98.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

