Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $366.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.45 and its 200-day moving average is $423.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.58.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

