Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lam Research by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $417.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $730.75.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

