Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $442.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $515.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

