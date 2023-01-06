Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCRX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.70.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

