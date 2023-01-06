Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $11.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.89. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.33.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

