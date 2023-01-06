FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Issued By KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,366 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

