Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,825 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,825 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 152,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.04. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

