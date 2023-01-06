Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 210.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STER. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Sterling Check Stock Down 2.4 %

STER stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sterling Check Corp. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

