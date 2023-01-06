Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE:FNF opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.