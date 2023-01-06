Balentine LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after buying an additional 4,489,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,971,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,173,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,290,000 after buying an additional 363,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.