Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after buying an additional 2,419,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.