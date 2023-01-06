Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.14.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $218.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $248.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

