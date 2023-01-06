Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.86 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.27.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.