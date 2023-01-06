1,428 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $205.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.07.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

