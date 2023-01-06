Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.