1,359 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.09.

ENPH stock opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.85. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

