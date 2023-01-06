Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,015 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,365,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

