iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 33.0% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $381.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.56 and its 200 day moving average is $391.64.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

